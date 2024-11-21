Sanya Malhotra Was A <i>Desi</i> Fusion Hit When She Paired Her White And Gold <i>Kasavu Saree</i> Skirt With A Blazer

Sanya Malhotra has dropped pictures of herself in an 'East meets West' fusion ensemble featuring a South Indian kasavu saree skirt and a blazer in tones of white and gold. The 32-year-old actress was all dolled up in this gleaming look to attend the Asia premiere of her upcoming project Mrs at the International Film Festival Of India in Goa.

Sanya Malhotra looked like a modern-day diva wearing a white and gold kasavu saree skirt having traditional zari and a front slit from the shelves of the label Zwaan. She paired this with a business chic single-breasted white blazer with a plunging V-neckline, three-fourth sleeves, front pockets and a beaten gold button closure. The parallel gold zari lines on the white cotton saree skirt and the chunky gold buttons of the blazer created quite a symphony.

The perfect touch of sparkle to the look came from the traditional Indian gold jewels. Gold meenakari beaded and layered necklaces along with a choker adorned Sanya's neckline. A dainty gold maang teeka, traditional South Indian ear cuffs, bracelets, bangles, a cocktail ring and a mini gold nose pin created an overall apasara-like look.

Sanya Malhotra's hair was styled into a curled low bun with a mogra gajra. Her makeup had the perfect strokes of traditional glam, featuring fresh and glowing skin, defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids, kohl lined upper and lower waterline of the eyes, lots of mascara on the lids, a wash of peachy-gold blush topper on the high points of her cheeks and a nude lip colour. Her green bindi tied the fusion look together beautifully.

