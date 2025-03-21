Sanya Malhotra's Ethnic Beauty Game Is Complete With A Blushed Glam And Red <i>Bindi</i>

Sanya Malhotra looked like a dream in throwback pictures from her sister's wedding in which she dolled up in a blushed and pretty perfect look. The Mrs. star was the perfect sister of the bride in her ethnic glam moment that she teamed with an ivory and gold ensemble.

Sanya Malhotra made jaws drop to the floor with her ethereal morning wedding ready beauty look that featured her fresh skin laden with a flawless foundation, bushy brows, a rose hued blush swept across her cheeks and her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a mauve lip colour, and a contrasting red bindi to add the finishing touch of ethnic glam.

Sanya Malhotra's hair game matched steps with her whole wedding ready beauty moment by being styled into a sleek centre-parted low bun that secured her tresses just right to let her makeup do all the talking.

Sanya Malhotra's blushed glam and crimson bindi laden glam is a match made in beauty heaven.

