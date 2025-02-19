Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra Aces Chic Glam In A Stunning Co-Ord Set

Sanya Malhotra add a dash of glam to casual style in chic bronze co-ords

Sanya Malhotra has a fashion trajectory of her own. 

From her chic co-ords to beautiful sarees, her style is etched with minimal yet statement-making elements. 

Sanya Malhotra's fashion choices have never failed to dish out notes and yet again, she is at it with her latest look. In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen posing in chic bronze-toned co-ords. Her co-ords came with a subtle sheen and a monochrome pattern. She paired a loose-fitted shrug with a bralette and loose pants. What really stood out was her statement necklace. With her classic dewy glam and curly tresses, her look was complete.

Trust the actress to make even the most basic silhouettes look so stylish. Previously, she slipped into a chic black halter neck dress that featured a body-hugging pattern and a plunging neckline. With minimal accessories and her classic dewy glam, she indeed dished out chic date night goals. 

