Sanya Malhotra Opens Up On Female Friendships: "They Are Always There To Sit And Listen To You"

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra is enjoying the success of her recent film, Mrs. The film that received a lot of appreciation from all around the country is already a hit.

Recently, during the promotions of her film, the star spoke about her life happenings, relationships, and female friendship. Female friendships have been a topic of discussion lately, and talking about the same, Sanya revealed how she always feels “warm” and “taken care of” around her female friends. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the star said, “I think my friends and my core group, like all my sisters, I always felt so warm and taken care of, like whenever I feel emotionally exhausted or like something I cannot handle. I always go and spend time with my girlfriend, as they are always ready to sit and discuss. We think that's a woman's natural quality to listen that is very special for me, and I think it keeps me grounded”.

She further revealed how being around her friends help her mentally and physically. “It makes me feel, I don't know, I just love spending time with my girlfriends; it's the best time of the day. Even last night, I was out with them for dinner. I was really tired because I had been promoting constantly. I have been blabbering into it and out constantly, even if I get physically exhausted, but even if I'm not talking, and I'm just around my girlfriends, I just feel recharged.”

