Sara Tendulkar's Dewy Base And Pink Lips Is An Ideal "Beach Day" Makeup Look

Sara Tendulkar is leaving no chance to keep her fans engaged while being super active on her social media. The social media star loves to travel, and her recent trip to Australia is proof.

Sara is having her time enjoying and exploring Australia, but one thing that grabbed our attention was the stunning beauty looks. In her recent Instagram story, the star shared a snippet of her beach day, and all we can look at is her glam makeup look.

For her beach day, the star flaunted her tan lines and went for a subtle dewy makeup look. With a seamless base, lots of contour on the cheeks, nose and jawline, and a decent amount of blush and highlighter to add drama to her look. She also went with brown eyelids, lots of mascara, arched brows, and pink lips.

The star further elevated her look by styling her wavy tresses in a half-tied sleek ponytail that added more glam to her look.

One can always count on Sara Tendulkar for some fine makeup inspiration.

