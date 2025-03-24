Sara Tendulkar's Beaming Nude Glam Works Like A Charm With A Sleek Ponytail

Sara Tendulkar knows how to make heads turn when it comes to her fashion and beauty game. The social media personality is currently enjoying her vacation in Australia, and we can't get enough of her stylish looks. In a recent post, the star looked like a million bucks in a subtle makeup look with a dewy base and sleek hairstyle.

This time it was not Sara's outfit that made heads turn but her glam game of the day that made heads turn and jaws drop to the floor. The star tresses were styled in a sleek ponytail that added more drama to her travel look.

Sara's makeup of the day came with a flawless beaming foundation, neatly filled brows, a wash of pink shimmery lids donned perfectly with winged liner and wispy lashes, lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, contouring at all the right places, and a pink lipstick topped with a gloss to add a finishing touch to the look.

Sara Tendulkar's minimal nude glam is an ideal makeupp inspiration for your next travel look.