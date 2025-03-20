Sara Tendulkar Is The Most Stylish Wedding Guest In A Shimmery <i>Sharara</i>

Sara Tendulkar knows her fashion game well and her elaborate ethnic choices have often served as inspiration.

Yet again, Sara Tendulkar proved her fashion abilities with her latest look.

The star turned to be the most stunning wedding guest in a glitzy number. Her impeccable style is an ideal blend of modern charm and classic elegance. She looked ethereal in an Abhinav Mishra number that was all about glitz and glam. She kept it chic in a beautiful sharara set that featured just the right sparkling details.

She paired a short kurta with matching flared bottoms to look like the most stunning wedding guest this season. The dramatic hangings along the border of the kurta added a dramatic element to the look. She opted for a minimal approach with statement earrings and a clutch.

For makeup, Sara turned to a dewy glowy look paired with tinted cheeks and glossy pink lips. A low tied ponytail was a perfect choice to complete her look.

