"Hand Was Hanging By Thread": Indian-Origin Man Attacked In Australia

An Indian-origin man was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers while he was on his way home from a pharmacy in Australia's Melbourne last week. The victim, identified as Saurabh Anand (33), was left severely injured, including a nearly severed hand - which was later reattached, reported The Australian Today.

According to the report, Saurabh had picked up medicines from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows around 7.30 pm on July 19. He was on a call with his friend when suddenly, five teenagers surrounded him. Initially, one of the attackers went through the victim's pockets while another punched him in the head till he fell to the ground.

A third teenager pulled out a machete and reportedly held it to the Indian-origin man's throat.

According to the victim, his instant reaction was to bring his arm up as a defense. "While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone," he told The Age.

The attackers also stabbed him in the shoulder, back - causing him a fractured spine and multiple broken bones.

"All I remember is the pain, and my hand was hanging by a thread," he said.

Saurabh, bloodied and in pain, managed to walk out of the area and call for help. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors initially thought they would have to amputate his hand. But they were able to reattach his hand.

According to the Australian media, four out of the five teenagers have been arrested.

A similar incident took place in Australia last week when an Indian man was allegedly brutally assaulted and racially abused by a group of unidentified men during a car parking dispute. The incident near Kintore Avenue took place when the man, Charanpreet Singh, was out to see the city's light displays with his wife in their car at around 9.22 pm.

The victim was a student, reported The Australian Today.