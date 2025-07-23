"F*** Off, Indian": Man Brutally Assaulted, Racially Abused In Australia

An Indian student was allegedly brutally assaulted and racially abused by a group of unidentified men during a car parking dispute in South Australia's Adelaide last week.

According to The Australia Today, the incident near Kintore Avenue took place when the man, Charanpreet Singh, was out to see the city's light displays with his wife in their car at around 9.22pm on Saturday.

Mr Singh said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation. "They just said 'f--- off, Indian', and after that they just started punching," 9News quoted him as saying. "I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious," he added.

Mr Singh also said: "Things like this, when they happen, it makes you feel like you should go back. You can change anything in your body, but you can't change the colours."

Global media reports and purported videos showed Mr Singh being attacked by five men who were armed with what appeared to be metal knuckles or sharp objects.

The videos show the accused punching the Indian man on his face and stomach and kicking him continuously, even as a woman, who records the assault, screams in fear and tries to stop them. The accused then returned to their vehicle, leaving Mr Singh unconscious.

The Indian man sustained severe injuries, including brain trauma and multiple facial fractures. Emergency services arrived soon after and transported Mr Singh to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he received overnight treatment.

Police said one person - a 20-year-old - has been arrested from Enfield so far and charged with assault causing harm. Police have appealed for public assistance in tracking the remaining accused down.

"When the police arrived, they found the victim on the floor with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing," a police spokesperson told The Indian Sun.

CCTV footage is being reviewed and a detailed investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

The assault has sparked outrage among Adelaide's Indian community and raised concerns about the safety of international students and immigrants in Australia. Support for Mr Singh has poured in online, with many calling for stronger action against racially motivated violence.

Condemning the attack, South Australia's Premier Peter Malinauskas said: "Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at."