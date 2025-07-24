What Is Green Coffee, The Drink Behind Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's 17 Kg Weight Loss In 2 Months

Some weight loss transformations are worth mentioning.

So, when cricketer Sarfaraz Khan lost 17 kg in just over two months, of course it became an instant sensation and people began talking about his epic transformation.

What

Sarfaraz Khan on Monday (July 23) shared his weight loss journey on Instagram. Several reports claimed that he had lost 17 kg in just two months, and the 27-year-old himself shared a photo which said he lost the reported weight.

If you're also wondering how he lost 17 kg, well, apart from excercise, some credit also goes to his strict diet which his father shared in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrot, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee," Naushad told HT.

"We eat avocados also. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items," he further adds.

Now, even though Sarfaraz's diet seems strict, if there's one thing that stands out, it's the inclusion of green coffee. Not many have heard of it, let alone tried it.

So, what exactly is green coffee, and could it actually help you shed those extra kilos? Is it finally here to replace your matcha or green tea?

What Is Green Coffee

Green coffee refers to coffee beans in their raw, unroasted state. These beans are naturally greenish in colour and haven't gone through the roasting process that gives traditional coffee its dark colour and signature flavour.

Because they're unroasted, green coffee beans retain higher levels of certain compounds-particularly chlorogenic acid (CGA) - which are believed to offer various health benefits.

FYI, coffee beans are roasted to develop their characteristic flavour and aroma, which are not present in the raw, green beans.

Green coffee beans. Photo: Unsplash

The history of green coffee goes way back to ancient Ethiopia, where a goat herder named Kaldi supposedly discovered its stimulating effects. From there, it travelled to Yemen, where Sufi mystics brewed it as a strong herbal tea to stay awake during prayers. Roasting came much later, around the 13th century, and became the more popular form by the time coffee reached Europe in the 1600s.

But even though roasted coffee took over the global stage, green coffee stuck around in the background -- especially in wellness circles. Today, several Indian brands sell green coffee in both whole bean and powdered extract forms -- many even offer ready-to-brew sachets or capsules. You'll find them online and in health food stores, priced anywhere between Rs 300 to Rs 1,500, depending on quality and quantity.

So, Can Green Coffee Actually Help In Weight Loss

There's no magic pill for weight loss, but green coffee does show some promise.

Several studies suggest green coffee and its extracts may help with 'modest weight loss', support metabolic health, and offer antioxidant benefits. However, it's not a miracle cure -- more high-quality research is still needed.

Here's what current research says:

1. It may support weight loss

Some clinical trials show that green coffee bean extract, often rich in chlorogenic acid, can help reduce body weight, BMI, fat mass, and body fat percentage in overweight adults. Results vary, but on average, a 2023 study show reductions range from 1.2 kg to 5 kg when compared to a placebo.

There's also some indication that it may improve the lean mass-to-fat mass ratio-though again, it's best used alongside a balanced diet and exercise plan, not in place of them.

2. It can aid in cardiometabolic improvements

According to a systematic review published in 2021, green coffee extract has shown potential in lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, and fasting glucose levels. These effects are usually modest, but they point to green coffee's possible role in supporting heart health and blood sugar regulation.

3. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Thanks to its chlorogenic acid content, green coffee can help fight oxidative stress, which plays a role in ageing and chronic diseases. Some studies in animals and lab models also suggest it might reduce inflammation and even protect DNA from damage.

4. Other potential benefits

Green coffee's antioxidants might contribute to healthier skin by boosting collagen and reducing inflammation, making it a possible addition to your anti-ageing routine.

But remember, that even though several studies support the potential of green coffee and its extracts in promoting modest weight loss, improving some cardiovascular and metabolic markers, and offering antioxidant protection, and while the findings are promising, many studies are small or of moderate quality. So, more high-quality research is needed to fully substantiate these health claims.

The Final Sip

Sarfaraz Khan's transformation is inspiring-and while diet and discipline play the biggest roles, it's the lesser-known things like green coffee that are now getting attention. While it's not a guaranteed fat burner, green coffee could be a helpful addition to your health routine.