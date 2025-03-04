Sara Tendulkar Is A Pretty Pink Embroidered <i>Saree</i> Is Every Bit The Ethnic Wedding Guest

Sara Tendulkar is a big-time fashionista, and her recent look is proof. The star, who is quite active on social media, always updating and sharing glimpses of her life with her fans, recently shared a picture of herself in traditional attire, and we have to say that she looked absolutely stunning.

Sara's impeccable style is an ideal blend of modern charm and classic elegance. Be it Western or Indian attire, Sara knows how to carry the outfit with utmost perfection.

Well, recently, she posted a story on her Instagram all dolled up in a pink saree, and we are in love with her look. In the picture, we can see Sara posing with her friend, wearing a hot pink saree. Her saree came with traditional Jaipuri prints all over it. The intricate golden detailings on the saree added more charm to it. Her saree also featured a broad golden border with heavy embroidery on it. The star paired her saree with a heavily embellished matching blouse. Her blouse came with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine.

Letting the outfit shine, the star just accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and a golden potli bag. For her makeup, Sara went with her signature subtle glam look, with a flawless base, lots of highlighter, an ample amount of blush on the cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery lids, neatly filled brows, pink lips, and a traditional pink-coloured bindi. With her middle-parted wavy hair all open, cascading down the back, she looked as beautiful as ever.

