6 Dead, Many Injured In Stampede At Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple

Six people have died while several others suffered injuries in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The stampede occurred on the staircases on the temple road leading to the main temple.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, who confirmed the deaths, said a huge crowd had gathered at the Mansa Devi temple when the stampede occurred. He is on his way to the temple.

Uttarakhand Police's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local police are engaged in relief operations, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The tragedy unfolded during the auspicious Hindu month of Sawan, which witnesses a rush of devotees at all pilgrimage points in the city. Haridwar is also a major destination for Shiv devotees, Kanwariyas, who visit the city to collect water from the Ganga during this time.

Visuals showed injured devotees being taken to the hospital in ambulances and several others undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister said he is in touch with the local authorities and is closely monitoring the situation.

"It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees," said Mr Dhami.