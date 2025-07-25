Actor Bruce Willis's Condition Worsens As Frontotemporal Dementia Progresses

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis is deteriorating rapidly, as reported by The Express. The American actor known for his roles in Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and The Sixth Sense has been facing significant health challenges in recent years.

According to the report, the 70-year-old actor "is said to have become largely non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though no specific details about his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months".

Bruce Willis' family publicly announced in March 2022 that he would be stepping away from acting, following a diagnosis of aphasia - a neurological condition that affects a person's ability to communicate. Nearly a year later, in February 2023, his diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive brain disorder that impacts behavior, language, and personality.

What Is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a disorder that results from damage to different parts of the brain that are responsible for communication. It mostly affects the areas of the left side of the brain, which impair the expression and understanding of language, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

According to the report, one of the most common causes of aphasia is stroke - a blood clot or a leaking or burst blood vessel stops blood flow that carries oxygen and nutrients to brain cells.

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia is one of the less common types of dementia and typically affects people at a younger age than Alzheimer's Disease. It is caused by the deterioration of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, areas responsible for decision-making, emotional expression, and language.

According to Healthline, frontotemporal dementia can lead to an array of symptoms, including difficulty speaking or understanding speech, personality changes, and impaired judgment. There is currently no cure, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms and supporting the patient to help improve the quality of life.

Willis's family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their children, have united to care for him and raise awareness about his condition. The family has been sharing updates on Bruce Willis' condition and the emotional toll that the diagnosis has taken on the family.