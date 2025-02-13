Sara Tendulkar Is All Glittery In A Golden Pre-Draped <i>Saree</i> Gown Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh

From wedding looks to red carpets, Sara Tendulkar always hits the style notes just right. Her not-worthy wardrobe only got upgraded as she delivered wedding fashion at its best. Replete with traditional silhouettes, Sara's expensive style closet is only meant to dish out ethnic fashion goals.

Recently, the star kid shared an array of pictures on Instagram that exuded sheer desi girl vibes. For her friend's wedding, the diva slipped into a beautiful pre-draped golden saree gown from the shelves of Monika Nidhee. The pre-draped saree gown was worth Rs 1,45,000 and came with a matching bralette blouse.

The blouse featured spaghetti sleeves and a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The saree gown came with sequins and shimmery embellishments all over it that added more glam to her look. What grabbed our attention was a covered high slit on the gown that added a modern touch to her ethnic look.

Letting her outfit talk, Sara just accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a dainty bracelet and an embellished clutch.

For her makeup, Sara went with a subtle glam base, rosy cheeks, lots of highlighter, shimmery brown lids, winged liner, perfectly done eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes and red glossy lips. With her sleek hair half tied in a ponytail, Sara exuded sheer elegance.

