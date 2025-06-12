From Ziplining To Amusement Park Hopping, Explore Gold Coast Like Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar made sure to add all the colours and excitement of travel to our Instagram feed. The social media personality and content creator was out exploring Gold Coast in Queensland as she spent her time under the Australian sun. Sara, who is a frequent traveller, makes sure to make her wanderlust diaries memorable by doing a fun bunch of things while being wrapped by the wonders of Australia. This time around too, the 27 -year-old philanthropist enjoyed her visit to Gold Coast wherein she chilled out during a fun day out at the Warner Bros. Movie World, relaxed at the Kirra Beach and chased adrenaline at the Canyon Flyer Zipline. She did all this and much more hand-in-hand with her girl best friend, Grace Hayden.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Sara Tendulkar's Gold Coast travel diaries, here are the spots you must-visit during your next great Australian trip to the Gold Coast.

Just like Sara Tendulkar, you too should make it a point to spend an eventful day exploring the Warner Bros. Movie World. It is a theme park in Gold Coast, Australia and is owned by the Village Roadshow Theme Parks. It has been up and running since June 3,1991. It remains open on all days of the week from 10am to 5pm and has not one or two but seven rollercoasters. Don't forget to visit Kirra Beach located on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia which is known for surfing, swimming and an overall laid-back vibe. It is considered as a spiritual home surfing avenue on the Gold Coast with the Kirra Point separating the Kirra Beach from Coolangatta Beach that offers people world-class surf breaks. Like we saw Sara doing, when at the Gold Coast, Canyon Flyer Zipline is a must for all the adventure lovers who are in for the most extreme adventure attraction. It is Australia's largest guided zipline canopy tour.

Sara Tendulkar's Gold Coast visit was nothing short of magical and adventure worthy.

