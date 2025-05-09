Sara Tendulkar Talks About Her Struggles With PCOS And Minimal Beauty Routine While Growing Up

Sara Tendulkar has spilled the beans on her coping with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) during her growing up years, and how her mother, Anjali Tendulkar supported her in this pursuit. In addition, she also opened up on how she was only allowed a minimal beauty regime by her mother who stressed on the importance of sunscreen and moisturisers.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue India, Sara Tendulkar talks about how her childhood shaped her idea of beauty. In that context, Sara said, "My mother was strict about having a minimal beauty routine. She never allowed me to use a foundation or concealer, even though sometimes I really wanted to, as I suffered from hormonal acne due to PCOS. She'd stress the importance of using sunscreen and a moisturiser."

This throws light on how Sara was brought up to accept her own self and not adhere to unrealistic and Instagram appropriate beauty standards. On the contrary, Sara's mother Anjali Tendulkar pushed her towards never forgetting her moisturiser and sunscreen which are non-negotiable in a simple skincare regime. What's more, she wouldn't allow Sara to wear makeup to cover her acne; with the exception of only getting to borrow her mother's compact powder if she cried a lot.

Sara Tendulkar further opened up on how battling PCOS affected her self-esteem as a child saying, "I started getting acne on my face when I was in the seventh grade and didn't know what it was back then. It affected my self-esteem because if you have PCOS, your androgens are much higher, so you get more hair growth, acne, oily skin and you put on weight easily."

She further added how she used makeup as an armour because she was too conscious of people looking at her skin saying, "When I was old enough to apply makeup, I wouldn't leave the house without it because I thought everyone was looking at my skin. I've tried everything to get over it-from acid peels and retinol to topical and oral antibiotics, you name it. Until mum stepped in."

Her mother, Anjali Tendulkar spoke of how she systematically treated Sara's PCOS saying, "I decided to treat it the medical way since nothing was working. A sonography showed multiple cysts in Sara's ovaries, so we went to a nutritionist, but she ended up feeling weak.

When that didn't help either, we consulted an endocrinologist who introduced her to intermittent fasting, weight training and progressive overload, which ultimately helped. Balancing her protein intake while losing weight and gaining muscle was crucial for her. Eventually, her hormones balanced themselves out and she is now free from PCOS."

Sara Tendulkar's struggles with PCOS and her less-is-more beauty regime are relatable to all the girls next door.

