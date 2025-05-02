From Yacht Rides To Tropical Fruits: Sara Tendulkar's Sydney Holiday Has Everything

Sara Tendulkar is never the one to shy away from hitting the road or sailing away into a vacation. The internet personality and business owner turned her vacay mode on by cruising her way through her Sydney holiday while being sun-kissed, happy and beyond.

Sara Tendulkar recently dropped a photo dump on her Instagram that gave us a sneak-peek into her ongoing wanderlust escapade to Sydney. The pictures saw everything from exotic tropical and cold cut food boards set up for a gourmet experience, her posing for sun lit frame worthy pictures and selfies atop the yacht with her friends by her side. But that wasn't all, she also shared a beautiful picture of the Sydney Harbour Bridge while it was lit up by the summer sun, and a fresh sole of fish and salad which added a further treat for her tastebuds.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Sara have the time of her life during her Sydney adventures; here are three must-explore spots whilst you are on your next Australian trip.

1. Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera House is an iconic marvel that should be on top of your list, as it offers a visual experience and opens a door into history with its lineage.

2. Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach is a famous beach known for its vibrant vibes, crystal clear waves, surrounding cafes and beyond.

3. Sydney Harbour Bridge

Just like Sara Tendulkar did, you too should visit the Sydney Harbour Bridge by maybe climbing or walking across it to get a taste of the stunning panoramic views of both the Sydney Harbour and the city skyline.

