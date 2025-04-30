Sara Tendulkar's Breezy Maxi Dress Is A Must For The Holiday Season

On windy or sunny days, the unsung hero of any summer closet is the humble maxi dress. It doesn't demand attention- it just exists in its simplicity, often turning heads. Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram to share images of a breezy brown outfit that had a multitude of elements that made it anything but ordinary.

Sara's ensemble had a gathered bodice which accentuated her waist and a pleated skirt that added a touch of elegance to the movement. The full-length dress had a flowy, easygoing vibe that looked classy and can be worn during the day or night.

The summer staple look was completed with minimal accessories like a delicate bracelet on her left wrist and small gold earrings. Her dark hair was styled in a loose, slightly wavy style, put together in a ponytail.

For makeup, Sara opted for well-defined eyebrows, neutral-toned eyeshadow, subtle eyeliner, soft pink blush on the cheeks and a glossy pink lip. She wore this outfit for her outing in Sydney, Australia.

Earlier, Sara Tendulkar turned heads at the 5th-anniversary celebrations of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. The diva attended the event dressed in a classy black one-shouldered outfit. It featured a fitted silhouette that gracefully draped down to her ankles and also had a subtle slit on one side for added elegance.

Sara paired her ensemble with strap sandals adorned with sparkling embellishment. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted manner that complemented the dress's clean lines. For accessories, Sara wore an elegant pearl necklace with stud earrings. She wore a delicate bracelet around her wrist.

Sara Tendulkar and her chic fashion sense is one for the books and we're taking notes!