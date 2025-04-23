Sara Tendulkar's Melbourne Holiday Had It All, From Koala Spotting To Coffee Sipping

Sara Tendulkar has been having the time of her life under the Australian sun. The social media personality has been recently exploring Australia wherein she was seen going town hopping from Brisbane to Queensland and Melbrourne. The 27-year-old biomedical scientist shared a glimpses of her Australian vacation that saw her doing all things touristy like going to spot koalas in the zoo, watching kangaroos chilling in their natural habitat, capturing the seasonal vegetables available in the city including everything from gourds to peppers and zesty lemons, and sipping on a hot cuppa coffee as she watched the word go by behind the glass door of a coffee shop.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

If you are bitten by the travel bug watching Sara Tendulkar sipping on the perfect coffee roasts and watching Australian koalas perched atop trees; here are must have experiences as a tourist in Melbourne in sync with Sara's itinerary.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Just like Sara did, don't forget to visit the Melbourne Zoo located within Royal Park in Parkville to watch the koalas lounging around. If spotting kangaroos is on top of your list while in Melbourne; there isn't a better place to spot them chilling in their habitat like Sara at Healesville Sanctuary and Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park. To treat your eyes, senses and appetite to a whole bunch of fresh vegetables ranging from hot peppers to pumpkins and beyond; you should head to the Melbourne Market, Fruita Frehs Queen Victoria Market and more.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/saratendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's Queensland diaries are a photo frame worthy and how.

