Sara Tendulkar's Dewy Base And Wavy Tresses Is An Ideal Travel Makeup Look

Sara Tendulkar is a big time travel enthusiast and her back to back travel diaries is proof. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures from her trip to Australia and we are loving it. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Made you flip your phone”.

Well, In the pictures, we can see Sara enjoying the scenic beauty of Australia. We also saw Sara enjoying different activities like taking a stroll around the park or enjoying views from the bridge.

But what caught our attention was her subtle makeup look that looked just perfect during travelling. In the photo, Sara can be seen keeping her makeup subtle with a dewy skin tint, lots of blush on the cheeks, highlighter on the nose and forehead, neatly done and filled eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, nude eyelids with a hint of shimmer on it and finely contoured cheeks for the burnt skin look, the star went on and completed the look with matte pink lipstick. Sara finally completed her look by letting her soft tresses cascading down the back, looking gorgeous as ever.

Sara Tendulkar never fails to keep her fans impressed with her stunning beauty as well as fashion looks.