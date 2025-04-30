Sara Tendulkar Takes Dad Sachin Tendulkar's Legacy Forward By Stepping Into Her Own Power With E-Cricket

In a world where legacy often casts a long shadow, Sara Tendulkar is gracefully paving her own way. The daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently became the Global e-cricket Premier League (GEPL) as the Mumbai franchise owner. At the launch of GEPL in Bengaluru, Sara took the centre stage and not as the daughter of a legend, but a woman stepping into her own narrative.
For Sara, cricket is both memory and identity- but this time, she's not just watching from the stands. She's investing. Literally.
In a conversation with Rajan Navani, CEO of JetSynthesys, Sara said, "“Cricket has always been more than a sport in my home. Maybe it really does run in my DNA.” For Sara, cricket is both memory and identity- but this time."
Looking elegant in soft tones, clean lines, and an unmistakable quiet confidence, Sara was there to make a point and her love for cricket!
What makes it even more special is the tone in which Sara carries out the conversation with intent. Sara is also seen representing a new kind of femininity- one that isn't loud but doesn't shy away either and one that leads into legacy.
Sharing an inspiring message to empower young women trying to make a change, Sara says, "Do what you love. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Speak up, take risks, and even if you fail- don't let that stop you. There's strength in just trying."
Creating a space for herself one swing at a time, Sara may have come from a legendary legacy but she is starting to shape her own narrative on her own terms.
