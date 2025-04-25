Sara Tendulkar Serves Corporate-Chic In A Post For Dad Sachin Tendulkar

Celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's birthday with a heart-warming post, his daughter Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share some candid moments with her father. The post reflects on her deep gratitude for the strength, support and unwavering presence of her father in her life. Not only did the post help us see us the father-daughter bond but she also made a fashion statement through it.

In the perky post with her dad, Sara looks bold and classy in a chic black oversized blazer worn as a dress, giving major corporate-chic vibes.

She paired the elegant blazer with black stockings, a fashion piece that never goes out of style. You may not be able to see what she wearing underneath the blazer but you can pair it with a classic little black dress or high-rise bermuda shorts with a shirt.

We love a diva who pays attention to detail and the minimal accessories are fashion goals. Elevating the look, quite literally, she wore high-rise platform heels by Russell & Bromley. The black envelope bag accentuates the look and the gold chain strap adds a polished and fashionable touch to the outfit. Matching the little gold detail of the bag, Sara wore gold earrings peeking out subtly from behind her hair.

Talking of hair, she does not disappoint there either! Sara elevated the look with a sleek pulled-back hairstyle. Parted in the middle, her hair looks clean in a bun, framing her face clearly.

Keeping things subtle, Tendulkar's makeup game was on point! She glows in a soft and natural makeup with emphasis on the eyes, defined eyebrows and peach lipstick that gives her a fresh look.

We love Sara's classy yet playful look which looks like an amalgam of power dressing and effortlessly chic.