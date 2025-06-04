Sara Tendulkar Serves Summer Airport Closet Goals In A Butter Yellow Co-Ord Set

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sara Tendulkar showcases her effortless elegance in a recent airport look. She wore a breezy, butter yellow co-ord set with an oversized shirt and wide-leg trousers. The outfit balanced comfort and chic, ideal for summer travel with its lightweight fabric.

Sara Tendulkar continues to prove why she is an inspiration for all Gen Z fashionistas. Time and again, the entrepreneur and social media personality has stunned us with her effortlessly elegant style. Whether it is a glamorous red carpet outing or a casual coffee run, Sara nails every look with innate ease. And this time, her airport look is giving us major summer travel inspiration.

Also Read: From Yacht Rides To Tropical Fruits: Sara Tendulkar's Sydney Holiday Has Everything

For her recent airport look, Sara Tendulkar opted for a breezy, co-ord set in a butter yellow hue. The look consisted of a voluminous, oversized shirt worn unbuttoned over a fitted, sleeveless tank top. Paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in the same palette, the ensemble struck a perfect balance between comfort and chic. The lightweight fabric and relaxed fit made it ideal for beating the heat while still looking put together.

Staying true to her classic style, Sara Tendulkar accessorised with a pair of sleek black sunglasses that added a dash of sophistication. She carried a Christian Dior tote bag, which elevated the entire outfit without overpowering it. Her dainty jewellery, including minimal earrings, a tiny pendant necklace and bracelets, kept the focus on her outfit while subtly enhancing the look.

For her feet, Sara chose comfort by wearing white sneakers. It is the kind of footwear that ticks both boxes; easy to walk in and totally on-trend.

Sara Tendulkar went for a fuss-free beauty look; exactly what one needs while travelling. Her hair was styled in a low ponytail, with slight natural waves. The makeup was fresh and minimal, with a light base, nude lips, soft blush and a hint of mascara that was perfect for a clean, travel-ready glam.

Here's why you should take sartorial notes from Sara Tendulkar's airport look:

This look is the ultimate lesson in summer airport fashion. It's lightweight, monochrome, and effortlessly elegant; exactly the kind of outfit that makes you look stylish without trying too hard. The loose-fit co-ord set ensures you to stay cool and comfy at the same time. From travel-friendly footwear to statement-yet-functional accessories sprinkled with a touch of luxury courtesy of Christian Dior, every element of Sara's look is a win.

In a world of overdressed airport looks, Sara Tendulkar's understated elegance feels like a breath of fresh air.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Talks About Her Struggles With PCOS And Minimal Beauty Routine While Growing Up