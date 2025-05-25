Sara Tendulkar Steals The Show At A LV Launch In A Little White Dress And A <i>Petite Malle</i> Handbag

Sara Tendulkar never lets us down with her fashion choices. From casual denims to floral summer dresses, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter knows how to make a sartorial statement each time.

Recently, Sara was spotted in a monochrome look at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2025 Collection launch. She was seen posing in a little white dress. The mid-thigh number featured a V-shaped neckline and wide shoulder straps. The dress was cinched at the waist and flared out slightly into a short, pleated skirt. Sara chose to wear gold heels to complete the minimal look. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of dainty gold earrings, a gold bracelet and a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle reverse monogram clutch bag.

For makeup, Sara Tendulkar opted for well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer and eyeliner that enhanced the shape of her eyes. She wore long, voluminous lashes that added drama to her look. Her cheeks featured a soft wash of blush, and her lips were painted with a muted natural pink lip colour. Open tresses styled in loose waves sealed the elegant look.

But Sara has actually proven time and again that no one can compete with her when it comes to slaying in monochrome looks. For the 5th-anniversary celebrations of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, the diva wore a classy black one-shoulder outfit. The dress featured a fitted silhouette that draped down to her ankles. It also had a subtle slit on one side.

Sara paired her ensemble with strappy sandals adorned with sparkling embellishments. For accessories, the fashionista wore an elegant pearl necklace, stud earrings and a delicate bracelet. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted manner that completed the look.

Sara Tendulkar's monochrome fashion adventure at the LV Resort 2025 Collection launch serves style goals.

