Visa On Arrival, Direct Flights: Why Mauritius Is A Hit With Indian Travellers In Summer

“What if there's a country which is visa-free, has direct flights from India, and has cheaper accommodation than even Goa?”

That was the claim made by travel influencers Sushil Ahire and Kinjal Damani AKA @wanderingminds_India on their YouTube vlog. The couple was travelling to Mauritius - like thousands of others who are skipping Goa or even Maldives and heading to this island country in the Indian Ocean.

With overtourism choking hotspots like Goa, Maldives and even parts of Europe, is it just time we started looking elsewhere? Especially to a destination that might be no less than a hidden gem?

A 52% Hike In Indian Travellers

Mauritius has long been a favourite for beach weddings and Bollywood shoots, but data shows it's now drawing everyday Indian travellers too.

In 2023, 53,875 Indians visited Mauritius

That's a 52% jump from 2022

In just 2024 alone, the number has skyrocketed to 1.4 million Indian tourists

Why

According to Sandeep Singh, Founder, Ruby Stone Hospitality, this surge is about far more than just honeymoons:

Deep cultural connection : Mauritius consists of a considerable Indo-Mauritian population. Almost 68% of Mauritians are Indian by origin, primarily belonging to migrants who arrived in colonial times. Indian cuisine, music, Hindi television shows, and even Bhojpuri culture; there are bits and pieces of home everywhere, and Mauritius is homely and welcoming.

: Mauritius consists of a considerable Indo-Mauritian population. Almost 68% of Mauritians are Indian by origin, primarily belonging to migrants who arrived in colonial times. Indian cuisine, music, Hindi television shows, and even Bhojpuri culture; there are bits and pieces of home everywhere, and Mauritius is homely and welcoming. Visa on arrival : You don't need a pre-arrival visa as an Indian passport holder. You get a 60-day visa on arrival for tourism.

: You don't need a pre-arrival visa as an Indian passport holder. You get a 60-day visa on arrival for tourism. Destination weddings and honeymoons: Indian weddings go global. The stunning beaches and high-end hotels of Mauritius are the most sought-after destinations for destination weddings, pre-wedding photo shoots, and honeymoon holidays.

Indian weddings go global. The stunning beaches and high-end hotels of Mauritius are the most sought-after destinations for destination weddings, pre-wedding photo shoots, and honeymoon holidays. Easy flights and packages: Straight packages and travel from prominent Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai to Mauritius are now offered by several travel operators. They offer accommodation, meals, sightseeing, and assistance in visa, making it convenient to arrange a trip. Direct flights from Mumbai are also available, which makes Mauritius more accessible.

Straight packages and travel from prominent Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai to Mauritius are now offered by several travel operators. They offer accommodation, meals, sightseeing, and assistance in visa, making it convenient to arrange a trip. Direct flights from Mumbai are also available, which makes Mauritius more accessible. Bollywood effect: Mauritius has been a location for Bollywood films for years. From Hello Brother to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, those fantastical islands have invited generations of tourists to travel to the country. Add social media to the mix now, and Mauritius is now more popular than ever.

Mauritius has been a location for Bollywood films for years. From Hello Brother to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, those fantastical islands have invited generations of tourists to travel to the country. Add social media to the mix now, and Mauritius is now more popular than ever. Safe and family-friendly: For Indian families looking for a calm and lovely holiday off the radar of the traditional Thailand-Dubai-Singapore circuit, Mauritius is an option. It provides a combination of safety, tourism, and Indian-prioritised facilities.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the island nation have also further put the island on everyone's radar.

Why Northern Summer Is The Best Time To Visit Mauritius

Indian summers can be sweltering. But Mauritius, located in the southern hemisphere, flips the script entirely. Between May and September, when India is baking, Mauritius is calm, cool and breezy.

According to Amruda Nair, travel expert and Founder and CEO, Araiya Hotels and Resorts, "Summer in the northern hemisphere, which spans June to September, coincides with Mauritius's winter season. This is a great time to visit as the weather is moderate with pleasantly warm temperatures, clear skies, and less humidity. This is the best season for outdoor activities, sightseeing, and beach relaxation."

Mauritius is located in the southern hemisphere. Photo : Unsplash

"Personally, I tend to plan my visits in May and October, which is a good time for kitesurfing, with fewer tourists on the beaches and more exclusive experiences available," Nair adds.

Hemant Mediratta, founder of One Rep Global, agrees, and adds, “Between May and September, temperatures hover around a breezy 22°C... clear skies, calm seas, and quieter beaches. Fewer crowds, pristine coastlines, and perfect diving conditions -- this is Mauritius at its most underrated best."

Other reasons include:

Outdoor-friendly: Ideal for water sports, trekking, beach hopping and exploring nature

Ideal for water sports, trekking, beach hopping and exploring nature Smaller crowds : Especially in May, June and September

: Especially in May, June and September Cheaper rates: Early and late summer months often come with better hotel and flight deals, as the crowd decreases.

How Easy Is It To Get A Visa For Mauritius?

The visa process for Indians is pretty simple. Nair explains that Indian citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival. Travellers are required to carry valid travel documents and sufficient funds for their stay.

Flights from India: You can reach Mauritius on a nonstop 7-hour Air India flight from Mumbai, or a 7 hour 40 minute Air Mauritius flight from Delhi (bi-weekly).

Almost 68% of Mauritians are Indian by origin. Photo: Unsplash

Mediratta adds, "Indian passport holders are eligible for a visa on arrival, valid for up to 60 days. The visa process is seamless and efficient."

Documents needed:

Valid Indian passport (minimum 6 months)

Return ticket

Hotel/accommodation details

Funds (around USD 100/day per person)

Where To Stay In Mauritius

Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury

This iconic beachfront resort is renowned for its impeccable service and elegant rooms, making it a top choice for travelers seeking classic luxury and sophistication. Its prime location and world-class amenities set it apart, ideal for those who want a refined, hassle-free experience.

While it leans towards the premium end, the exclusivity and attention to detail justify the investment for special occasions or indulgent vacations. Prices start at Rs 53,000 per night.

The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa

The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa is a luxurious beachfront retreat located in Balaclava, on the northwest coast of Mauritius. Nestled beside a protected marine park, it's a haven for wellness seekers and beach lovers alike.

The resort blends Westin's six wellness pillars—Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well—with the island's natural beauty and rich culture. Prices start at Rs 23,000 per night.

Maradiva Villas Resort and Spa

Perfectly tailored for honeymooners and couples, this resort offers private villas with personal pools and spa indulgence, ensuring privacy and romance. The villa-style accommodation differentiates it from traditional hotels, providing a home-away-from-home feel with a touch of luxury. It's an excellent choice for those prioritising intimacy and wellness, though families may find it less suited for group activities. Prices start at Rs 60,000 per night.

Constance Prince Maurice

Nestled within lush tropical gardens and featuring a private beach, this resort combines natural beauty with fine dining and leisure facilities like golf courses. Its tranquil setting and upscale ambiance appeal to travellers looking for a serene retreat with recreational options. The resort's blend of privacy and amenities makes it versatile for couples and families alike. Prices start at Rs 30,000 per night.

The St Regis Le Morne Resort

For those who want an all-suite luxury experience with extensive facilities, this resort offers spacious accommodations, multiple dining options, and outdoor pools. Its location on the Le Morne Peninsula provides stunning views and beach access, perfect for active travellers and families.

The resort's grandeur suits those seeking a glamorous stay, though it might be overwhelming for travellers wanting a quieter, more intimate vibe. Prices start at Rs 47,000 per night.

Shangri-La Le Touessrok

This high-end beachfront resort offers a blend of luxury, water sports, and spa services, appealing to travellers who want both relaxation and adventure. Its excellent service and stylish accommodations make it a standout for honeymooners and families alike. The resort's size and activity options provide variety but might be less intimate than smaller boutique properties. Prices start at Rs 59,000 per night.

So, if you tired of Goa's crowds or the Maldives' price tags, Mauritius is proving to be the best of both worlds.