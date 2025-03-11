PM Modi Arrives In Mauritius For 2-Day Visit, Gets Warm Welcome At Airport: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on Port Louis on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to Mauritius, during which he will attend the island nation's 57th national day celebrations as the guest of honour.

A Look At PM Modi's Agenda During 2-Day Mauritius Visit Prime Minister Modi is visiting the island nation at the invitation of his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who welcomed him warmly at the airport. During his trip, the Indian premier will hold meetings with Mauritius' top leadership and the two countries will sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes. A contingent of Indian armed forces will participate in the island nation's 57th national day celebrations on Wednesday along with a warship of the Indian Navy and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force. Before leaving for Mauritius, PM Modi on Monday said that his visit would open a "new and bright" chapter in the ties between the two nations. In his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate "our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples". "Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography and culture...Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," Modi said, adding that the close and historical people-to-people connection between the two sides is a source of shared pride. During his two-day stay, Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance. According to the Foreign Ministry, Indian Navy and Mauritius authorities will sign a technical agreement on exchanging information on white shipping during the Prime Minister's visit. The two sides will also sign several agreements in the field of capacity building, bilateral trade, tackling cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises. Moreover, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a framework for cooperating in maritime zone management and ocean observation and research. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Financial Crime Commission of Mauritius will also sign an MoU on combating financial crimes. The pact is aimed at enhancing cooperation in intelligence and technical assistance to combat money laundering and related crimes. The Prime Minister had earlier visited Mauritius in 2015 and 1998. The official account of Modi Archive shared a glimpse of his October 1998 visit to "Mini India" as a BJP National General Secretary to address the International Ramayana Conference in Moka. During his 2015 tour as the Indian Prime Minister, Mr Modi had announced SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), India's doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius, a former British and French colony that gained independence in 1968. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation's population of 1.2 million (12 lakhs). Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, India on Saturday said it supports the island nation in its efforts to reach a mutually beneficial deal with the UK over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean. The issue is expected to figure in Modi's talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam. In October last year, the UK announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.

