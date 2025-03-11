"Bihar's Makhana Will Soon Be A Global Snack": PM Modi In Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian community in Mauritius with folded hands. He recalled, "I visited Mauritius 10 years ago, on the same day. It was a week after Holi... This time, I will take the colours of Holi with me to India."

"We are like one family," said PM Modi in his address to the Indian community. "With this emotion. Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and others are present here. I welcome you all," he added.

Whenever I come to Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own.

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced its highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' for PM Modi. During his address, PM Modi wholeheartedly accepted the award.

"The people and the government of Mauritius have decided to confer upon me their highest civilian honour. I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius," he said.

Talking about India and Mauritius' relationship, PM Modi said, "When the Pran Prathistha ceremony took place in Ayodhya and celebrations erupted in India, we saw similar celebrations in Mauritius."

PM Modi brought Gangajal (holy water) from Maha Kumbh and presented it to President Dharambeer Gokhool. "50 years ago, Gangajal was brought to Mauritius and was offered to the Ganga pond."

"If we look in terms of language and food, there is a mini-India residing in Mauritius," he added.

Bihar Finds A Special Mention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi switched between Hindi and Bhojpuri as he addressed the Indian community in Mauritius. PM Modi spoke about the superfood Makhana (foxnuts) and said, "Bihar's Makhana will soon be a global snack."

Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family. This bond is deep and strong, rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit. Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider global South.

"Mauritius Is Family"

"Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family. This bond is deep and strong, rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit. Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider global South," said PM Modi.

PM Modi In Mauritius

Today, on the first day of his two-day visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. PM Modi first visited the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden where the two Prime Ministers together planted a tree under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

PM Modi paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius and the former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Later in the day, PM Modi met Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, at the State House. PM Modi presented Gangajal (holy water) from Maha Kumbh and superfood Makhana (foxnuts) to the President Gokhool and a Banarasi saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius, Brinda Gokhool.