5-Year-Old's Heartfelt Letter To PM Modi On Bengaluru's Traffic Problem Goes Viral

A handwritten letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting Bengaluru's infrastructure problems, has gone viral on social media. Written by a five-year-old, the letter sought help from the PM, who was in the Garden City on Sunday (Aug 10) to inaugurate Namma Metro's Yellow Line.

The child's father, Abhiroop Chatterjee, a Bengaluru resident, shared the letter on social media with the caption: "PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic."

He also shared the short letter, which conveyed Bengaluru's major problem in a succinct manner. "Narendra Modi ji, there is lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help," read the letter.

PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic. pic.twitter.com/EJdzpxSs89 — Abhiroop Chatterjee (@AbhiroopChat) August 10, 2025

As the post went viral, garnering over 5.5 lakh views, the social media users agreed with the little girl's assessment of the problems that the city has been facing for a long time.

"I hope he meets your daughter and her wish comes true," said one user while another added: "Hope is a good thing. But keeping hope for good governance is like holding sand in hand. Thanks to BJP and Congress."

A third commented: "That's a lovely and very strong note. PM Sir, request you to provide help."

'I do hope you'll...'

In 2023, a 13-year-old also wrote a letter to PM Modi, urging him to take concrete measures to ensure clean air for the residents. In the letter, Asmee Sapre, who suffers from asthma and dust allergy, voiced her concern about the rising air pollution and its impact on millions of children like her.

''I do hope you will consider this open letter to be not only from me but from millions of other children who have the right to breathe in fresh air and look up to you to provide them with a better tomorrow,'' the teenager wrote.

The teenager said the words she wrote in the letter were "not just the words of a 13-year-old, but the thoughts and dreams of all Indians who wish to live in a country where they can breathe without worrying".