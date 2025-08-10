'Blessings With You': Indian Uncle's Heartwarming Support For Biker In Switzerland Goes Viral

An Indian bike rider has shared an endearing video of stumbling upon a fellow countryman while travelling through Switzerland, with their conversation winning hearts online. Prateek Chaturvedi, a motorcycle enthusiast who is currently exploring 24 countries on his bike, met an Indian uncle during a stop in the European nation.

"His reaction on seeing the Indian National Flag was priceless and his love and support made our day," Mr Chaturvedi captioned the video.

In the video, the curious uncle can be seen approaching Mr Chaturvedi, an IT professional, who has taken a five-month sabbatical to pursue his dream of travelling the world.

"Are you on world tour? You are so fully equipped. So, all this luggage that you have is in this bike?" the uncle politely queried, to which Mr Chaturvedi replied: "We are riding to 24 countries and Switzerland is our 16th stop."

The uncle then inquired about the rider's accommodations, with the rider sharing that he stays in Airbnbs during his journey.

"I am very happy, especially after seeing this [Indian flag]. Our blessings are with you," the uncle said and got a picture clicked with the biker.

Watch the viral post here:

'The nice Indian uncle everybody deserves'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 14 million views and thousands of comments, with the majority of users in awe of the uncle's support towards the biker. Others commented on how Mr Chaturvedi received a slice of home, away from home, through the heartwarming conversation.

"That's what biking is...every age group loves and appreciates it," said one user, while another added: "That nice indian uncle everybody deserves."

A third commented: "Seems like he's so so happy seeing them ride to different countries, what he missed to accomplish by seeing others do that, he looks so satisfied."

A fourth said: "This is the appreciation and support required from elders, not just for celebrations and growing wealth."