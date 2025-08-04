PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha Sets Guinness World Record For Most Registrations In A Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative has entered the Guinness World Record for "most people registered on a citizen engagement platform in one month", the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced on Monday.

According to officials, 3.53 crore valid registrations were received during the eighth edition of the programme.

Prime Minister Modi directly interacts with students, teachers, and parents as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) initiative, which aims to transform the examination season "into a festival of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning", making exams a time for encouragement rather than stress.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has been redefined as a national approach to examinations by turning stress into a festival of learning. The eighth edition of PPC recorded a total of over 21 crore viewership across all media platforms in 2025," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an event where the Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented.

"The overwhelming participation in PPC 2025 is seen as a reflection of the country's collective commitment to holistic and inclusive education and alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

While addressing the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw called Pariksha Pe Charcha a unique initiative that brings together students, parents, and teachers to promote well-being and stress-free learning.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.

The eighth edition of the prime minister's annual PPC was held in a different format, with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru joining the event.

