PM Modi Hands Over Overseas Citizen Card To Mauritius Counterpart, Wife

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam.

The announcement was made at a community event attended by more than 3,500 people, including members of the Mauritius Cabinet, government officials, and National Assembly members.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi presented OCI cards to Mauritius' President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool. The handover took place on the first day of his state visit, underscoring India's commitment to its community and bilateral relations with Mauritius.

During President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Mauritius in March 2024, India extended eligibility for OCI cards to Mauritian nationals of Indian lineage traceable up to the seventh generation - an initiative aimed at fostering closer ties with the Indian community.

Mauritius is home to 22,188 Indian nationals and 13,198 OCI card holders, reflecting the significant presence of the Indian community in the country.

The OCI card grants holders the right to live, work, and study in India indefinitely, while also facilitating visa-free travel and other privileges.

Mauritius has long maintained a welcoming stance toward Indian visitors, having introduced a visa-free regime for Indian tourists staying up to a month back in 2004. In reciprocity, Mauritian nationals are entitled to gratis visas for travel to India, further easing people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi's visit, which continues through March 12, is expected to include major announcements on the final day, including the signing of at least eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in areas such as maritime security, culture, and community development projects.

He will also inaugurate at least 23 India-funded projects and is likely to announce new projects for the Southeast African Island nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)