PM Modi Offers Gangajal From Maha Kumbh Into Grand Bassin In Mauritius

In a symbolic gesture of cultural and spiritual connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mixed the sacred waters of the Ganges, brought from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, into the Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin) at Port Louis in Mauritius.

This act signifies the strengthening of ties between India and Mauritius, as well as the sharing of India's rich spiritual heritage with the world. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which concluded recently, was a grand celebration of unity and devotion, with millions of devotees gathering to take a holy dip in the Ganges.

The Ganga Talao, a sacred lake in Mauritius, is an important pilgrimage site for Hindus. By mixing the gangajal into the lake, PM Modi reinforced the cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Mauritius.

The Ganga Talao is also known as the Grand Bassin at Port Louis. The Prime Minister paid obeisance, offered prayers and also performed Aarti at the Ganga Talao.

Ganga Talao is a sacred lake for the Hindus of Mauritius, CNN noted in a report.

According to CNN, in 1887, a priest claimed to see the waters of Ganga Talao flowing from the goddess Ganga in a dream. Word of this revelation spread, transforming Ganga Talao and connecting it directly to the mighty Ganges.

CNN noted that Ganga Talao is "a cultural touchstone" for the Indian emigrants of Mauritius and is a link to their South Asian roots.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a gesture of cultural exchange and friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool with holy Sangam water from the Mahakumbh, packaged in an exquisite brass and copper pot.

Notably, this year, people witnessed Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. It was concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, marking a momentous event filled with spiritual unity, divine energy, and supernatural significance.

Kumbh Mela, the world's largest peaceful gathering, draws millions of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers, seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation.

The brass and copper pot, chosen to hold the sacred water, is also significant in Hindu culture. According to tradition, storing Ganga water in copper or brass vessels is considered auspicious, as it is believed to retain the water's purity and spiritual essence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving the heavy rain to see their leader accept the award on the National Day.

PM Modi, along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. PM Modi said that the institute will serve as the hub for learning and research.

