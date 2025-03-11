Why PM Modi's Mauritius Visit Is Important And How It Has A China Link

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Mauritius for a two-day state visit, marking his second trip to the island nation since 2015. Mr Modi will be the chief guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations on March 12, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations.



Mauritius, strategically located in the western Indian Ocean, is home to a significant population of Indian origin, accounting for nearly 70% of the island's 1.2 million residents. This demographic connection has fostered a unique bond between the two countries.

Interestingly, Mauritius' National Day on March 12, has an Indian connection as well. Mahatma Gandhi briefly stopped on the island in 1901 while traveling from South Africa to India. During his visit, Gandhi delivered three transformative messages to Indian workers: emphasising education, political empowerment, and maintaining ties with India. Hence, as a tribute to Gandhi, Mauritius holds its National Day on the date of Dandi march.

In 2015, Mr Modi's previous visit to Mauritius resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance transport facilities on Agaléga island. The agreement aimed to improve sea and air connectivity, benefiting the island's inhabitants and strengthening the Mauritian Defence Forces' capabilities.

Agaléga island, located 1,100 km north of Mauritius, has strategic importance due to its proximity to the Indian southern coast. In February 2024, India and Mauritius jointly inaugurated the air strip and jetty projects on the island, strengthening their bilateral cooperation.

Mauritius has reassured that the Agaléga island development is not intended for military purposes, with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth dismissing concerns about India's intentions. Instead, the focus is on enhancing the island's infrastructure and promoting economic growth.

For India, strengthening ties with Mauritius is crucial in the face of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean region. India aims to work closely with island nations like Mauritius to counterbalance China's influence.

The Indian Ocean region has become a hotspot for geopolitical competition, with various nations vying for influence. Europe, the Gulf countries, Russia, Iran, and Turkey are all expanding their presence in the region, making it essential for India to nurture its relationships with neighbouring countries.

India and Mauritius are expected to sign a technical agreement on sharing white-shipping information to enhance maritime security cooperation. This agreement will facilitate real-time data sharing, improving regional cooperation and safeguarding Mauritius' trading corridors.

India has been actively engaged in various development projects in Mauritius, with nearly $1.1 billion in development assistance provided over the last decade. These projects include the Metro Express, small people-oriented projects, and grant assistance.

As a trusted partner, India has consistently been the first responder for Mauritius in times of crisis, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wakashio oil-spill crisis, and Cyclone Chido.

The two nations also enjoy strong trade ties, with India being amongst Mauritius' largest trading partners. Mauritius is the second-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India for FY 2023-24, after Singapore.

In addition to trade and security cooperation, India and Mauritius are exploring opportunities in space research and have a long-standing agreement on space cooperation, and in November 2023, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a joint satellite.

Capacity building is another area of cooperation, with Mauritius being one of the largest beneficiaries of India's Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program. Since 2002-03, India has trained around 4,940 Mauritians under civilian and defense slots of ITEC.

The visit will also highlight the cultural connections between India and Mauritius, including the celebration of Maha Shivratri and the significance of the Ganga Talao holy pilgrimage site.

