Palak Tiwari's Mauritius Vacation Style Gets More Stunning In A Two-Toned Dress

Palak Tiwari's vacation looks are always a treat. Her family time is often about having a fun and fashionable getaway with her dear ones. The actress took a vacation with her mother Shweta Tiwari and brother to Mauritius. Her latest uploads are a lesson in doing travel style right. She shared an array of pictures on Instagram that featured her dressed in a two-toned dress from the clothing brand, Shivan & Narresh.

The stylish number combined a black top with a champagne-coloured skirt. The top had a sweetheart neckline and a thin-strapped bustier style that looked chic. The strap featured tiny golden clasps that joined the front of the dress with its back. The black fabric of the top was smooth and form-fitting.

The high-waisted skirt was made of a smooth and shiny satin that draped elegantly around her hips. The form-fitting number extended to the floor, creating a sleek silhouette. The skirt also featured a small slit at the side near the bottom, adding a sensual touch to the fit

Styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal, Palak ditched excessive accessories and completed her OOTD with a dainty gold bracelet. For hair and makeup, the actress went for a sleek look for her brunette tresses, which she tied in a messy bun at first and then wore them open for the pictures.

She kept her makeup minimal and fuss-free with a glowing complexion, subtle eyeshadow, a pinch of highlighter and nude lips.

If you are looking for some travel style inspiration, Palak Tiwari's latest pictures are worth taking notes from.