Palak Tiwari Is Saturday Night Ready In A Tinted Pink Glam With Half-Tied Bubble Braids

Palak Tiwari looked like a million bucks in her most recent beauty outing that saw her adorning the softest pink tinted makeup moment teamed with a fun bubble braided hair game. What's more, the 24-year-old actress made likes rain while looking absolutely cutesy and chic while doing so.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/palaktiwarii

Palak Tiwari's fun and youthful makeup look won the internet goers' hearts. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress sported her radiant skin, feathered brows, a wash of bright chrome eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for fanned-out eyelashes. But the star of the show was the Etude House Fixing Tint that added the perfect colour to her lips and cheeks alike. Palak's cheeks looked flushed with a radiant pink flush and glow and her lips gave off a sheen and boasted of the perfect plum colour all thanks to her lip tint.

If her makeup was so on point, then how could Palak's hair game fall far behind. She sported the most eye catching centre parted half-tied hair sleek look that was secured into the quirkiest bubble braids to round off the look on a fun note.

Palak Tiwari's tinted and blushed glam worked like magic with her bubble braids.

