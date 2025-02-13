Palak Tiwari Revisits Maldives Travel Days, All About The Island Holiday Destination

Palak Tiwari seemed to be reminiscing the gold old Maldivian beach vacation days. This was evident from the 24-year-old actress's recent drop on Instagram that showed spending a happy minute on the beach island.

Also Read: 5 Best Islands In The Maldives To Go Scuba Diving To Like Palak Tiwari Did

Palak Tiwari's Maldives holiday was nothing short of a dreamy escape into the land of the white sands and turquoise waters. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was seen posing for smiling and goofy selfies while enjoying her time exploring the beaches and resort with orchids adorned around her neckline, chilling on the patio of her resort room while taking a sunbath, posing for post dinner pictures in breezy dresses, and enjoying the choicest locally produced tropical fruits and juices.

If you are bitten by the travel bug, looking at Palak Tiwari's throwback to her Maldives vacation; then here's all you need to know about the island.

The Republic of Maldives is a country and archipelagic state that lies in South Asia surrounded by the India Ocean on all sides. Maldives geographically lies on the southwest of India and Sri Lanka and is 750 kilometres away from the Asian mainland. It is known for its iconic white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, vibrant culture that invite in tourists. Not just that, water sports such as snorkelling, diving, going banana boating and much more Apart from being a next door neighbour to India, it is also known for its year-round weather that is tailor made for a holiday.

Palak Tiwari's Maldives vacation memories were nothing but pure gold.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Made Her "Maldivian Paradise" Look Fabulously Fashionable In A Classic Black Swim Set