Advertisement

Palak Tiwari Aces Everyday-Chic Fashion In Blue Jeans And Black Polo T-shirt

Palak Tiwari looks ready to take on a casual day wearing a super cool pair of denims and a black tee

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Palak Tiwari Aces Everyday-Chic Fashion In Blue Jeans And Black Polo T-shirt
Palak Tiwari aces her everyday chic look in a pair of blue jeans and a black t-shirt

Palak Tiwari made sure to serve all the everyday chic outfit goals in her latest drop on Instagram. The 24-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in this casual yet dope outfit of the day.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Revisits Maldives Travel Days, All About The Island Holiday Destination

Palak Tiwari's all new casual OOTD made sure to give her all the chic vibes while not overdoing all the dress up ritual. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress's everyday ready wardrobe featured a pair of bright blue jeans with a straight fit and high waist detail. She paired this with a classic black U.S. Polo Association black polo neck t-shirt with a half-sleeve design and a mustard hued logo embroidered on the chest.

On the accessories front, Palak sported nothing but a black band style bracelet on her wrist to let her outfit grab all the eyeballs.

Hair and makeup wise, she sported a casual wind swept open hair look. This she paired with a no-makeup look showing off her beaming skin, bushy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, and a cherry lip gloss to add colour to her face.

Palak Tiwari dug everyday closet gold in a blue jeans and a black polo t-shirt.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Swears By The Beauty Mantra, "When Life Gives You Pimples Stick Flowers On Them"

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Palak Tiwari, Palak Tiwari Instagram, Palak Tiwari Fashion, Palak Tiwari Fashion Statement, Palak Tiwari Beauty, Palak Tiwari Movie
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now