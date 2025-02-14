Palak Tiwari Aces Everyday-Chic Fashion In Blue Jeans And Black Polo T-shirt

Palak Tiwari made sure to serve all the everyday chic outfit goals in her latest drop on Instagram. The 24-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in this casual yet dope outfit of the day.

Palak Tiwari's all new casual OOTD made sure to give her all the chic vibes while not overdoing all the dress up ritual. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress's everyday ready wardrobe featured a pair of bright blue jeans with a straight fit and high waist detail. She paired this with a classic black U.S. Polo Association black polo neck t-shirt with a half-sleeve design and a mustard hued logo embroidered on the chest.

On the accessories front, Palak sported nothing but a black band style bracelet on her wrist to let her outfit grab all the eyeballs.

Hair and makeup wise, she sported a casual wind swept open hair look. This she paired with a no-makeup look showing off her beaming skin, bushy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, and a cherry lip gloss to add colour to her face.

Palak Tiwari dug everyday closet gold in a blue jeans and a black polo t-shirt.

