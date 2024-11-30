Palak Tiwari Had A Smouldering Winter Night In An Ombre Co-Ord Set

Palak Tiwari is proving to be quite the fashion maven. Known for her knack for turning heads with effortlessly chic looks, Palak recently dazzled at the GQ India Men Of The Year Awards 2024. This time, she chose a stunning black ombre co-ord set gown that was equal parts elegant and glamorous. The strapless silhouette featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a fitted bodice for the top and a sleek matching maxi skirt to make it a classic black ensemble.

Palak kept her accessories understated yet luxe, opting for a black sequin clutch, a diamond bracelet, and sparkling diamond earrings. Her makeup was soft and sophisticated—think a luminous base, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, warm brown eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy nude lips. Completing her look, she let her wavy locks cascade freely, exuding an air of effortless grace. With this look, Palak absolutely aced the art of red-carpet glam while keeping it timelessly stylish.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Is Set To Power Through The Week In Style Wearing An Ivory Pantsuit

In a series of pictures posted recently, Palak stunned in an ivory pantsuit that seamlessly blends corporate chic with party-ready elegance. The outfit featured a sleek waistcoat paired with tailoured straight-fit pants, layered with a matching blazer that added a polished edge. To keep things extra stylish, she slipped into matching heels to give the look a refined yet trendy vibe. For her beauty game, Palak chose a matte nude glam look with a pop of pink shimmer on her lids, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Keeping her hair sleek and straight, she exuded confidence in every candid shot.

From red carpet style to boardroom chic, Palak Tiwari can do it all.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari's Black Anarkali Is Just What You Need For A Chic Diwali 2024