Palak Tiwari Is Set To Power Through The Week In Style Wearing An Ivory Pantsuit

Palak Tiwari knows how to party in style with her expansive fashion choices. Apart from making heads turn in ethnic fits, the actress knows how to harness the power of a pantsuit and her latest look is proof enough. In a recent Instagram post, Palak posted an array of pictures in which she was seen acing this wardrobe wonder like a pro. Her modern-day look of a pantsuit is perfect for stylish parties too. The actress picked a stunning ivory number to serve monochrome magic. She went for a sleek, well put-together look in a waistcoat paired with straight-fit pants. Her layering game looked chic with a blazer and matching heels added to the minimal aesthetic. Her matte nude glam with pink shimmery lids added contrast to the otherwise single-tone look and her poker straight hair was the best way to round off her OOTD.

Palak Tiwari's fashion sensibilities are truly meant to impress. Whether it is her desi girl glam or clean girl aesthetic, Palak knows how to pull it off with her own signature spin. Previously, she served princess vibes in a beautiful pastel midi dress that came with delicate stud details on the dress that added subtle bling to the look. The strapless number featured a slightly flared pattern and was teamed with silver heels. She opted for glowing dewy look and simple open tresses to complete it.

