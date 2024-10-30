Palak Tiwari In A Black <i>Anarkali</i> Is A Sweeter Treat To The Eyes Than The Festive <i>Mithais</i>

One silhouette that has endured the test of time is a statement Anarkali. Whether it is a festive puja or a high-shine wedding, the classic number is always the best way to stand out. And Palak Tiwari made a solid case for the same with her latest flattering style. Recently, at a Diwali bash, the actress exuded sheer elegance in a beautiful black Anarkali suit. The offering she wore came with traditional gold-toned embroidered details on the hem and borders. Paired with a matching dupatta, her simple yet classic look was a lesson in doing Diwali fashion right. She ditched all heavy-duty jewellery to shine in her pretty jhumkas. For makeup, the actress went for a radiant glow that was topped with kohl-rimmed eyes, pink blush and glossy lips. Palak Tiwari's wardrobe is all about elegant fits and this is just another addition to it.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Proved That A White SareeCan Be Just As Festive For Diwali 2024

Palak Tiwari's ethnic wonders have always managed to leave us impressed. Her minimal spin to festive style is just what we meed to make heads turn this season. Before this, the actress weaved an ethereal ethnic dream in a beautiful ivory saree that gave modern Apsara vibes. The six-yard drape came with beautiful embroidered borders that added an elegant edge to her look. With stunning contrasting yet subtle jewels, Palak indeed channelled her inner desi girl.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari's Shoulders Quite Literally Carries All The Weight Of Her Upper Body Workout