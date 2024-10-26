Palak Tiwari Proved That A White <i>Saree</I> Can Be Just As Festive For Diwali 2024

Palak Tiwari constantly serves sartorial goals with her versatile wardrobe picks. Now that Diwali is just around the corner, she seems to have channelled her traditional energy. Palak recently attended a Diwali bash in Mumbai where she had our attention with an all-white ethnic look. The actress wore a chiffon saree with a scalloped border heavily adorned with sequins and precious gemstones. The diva paired the six-yard wonder with a sleeveless blouse featuring matching embellishments and a plunging neckline. She complemented her OOTN with exquisite accessories, including a stack of bangles, a layered necklace and a pair of danglers. Palak carried a glitzy purse in a contrasting golden shade contributing to the oomph factor. In terms of makeup, she opted for a shimmery tone with rosy and highlighted cheeks, thin strokes of eyeliner and glossy lipstick.

Palak Tiwari, a Gen-Z fashion icon, has some of the most stunning sarees in her closet. One such wonder is a pista green-hued chiffon saree consisting of a unique silverish border coupled with minute gota works all over it. The soothing drape was teamed with an embellished blouse that had a deep-scooped neckline and thin straps. Offering a unique spin was the cold shoulder element attached with wired strings and embedded with tiny pearls.

Before that, Palak Tiwari impressed the fashion police with her 2023 Diwali avatar. She draped herself in a sheer orange saree from designer label Anshika Tak. The crisply-pleated silhouette came with sleek ruffled detailing at the base. Her choice of blouse made the six yards of elegance look even more stunning. It featured a plunging neckline adorned with beads, tassels and golden borders. For accessories, Palak opted for a two-layered diamond choker, heavily studded jhumkas and glittery bangles.

