Like Mother, Like Daughter, Palak And Shweta Tiwari Take Their Jumpsuits Out For A Stylish Spin In The City

Palak And Shweta Tiwari's jumpsuits are similar in vibe but uniquely highlight their personal styles

Mother-daughter duos who slay together, stay together. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari at the recently held screening of Call Me Bae, make a strong case for the same. Individually they're chic fashionistas but together they're an unmatched force of fashion especially because they have similar fashion sensibilities. They turned to chic jumpsuits to make casual fashion looks for the event. Palak was seen giving a striking spin to denim style in a grey acid-wash denim jumpsuit with a halter neckline and a figure-grazing silhouette. To match her daughter's vibe but remain uniquely consistent with her style, Shweta turned to a white jumpsuit with flared bottoms. Her look was perfect to create monochrome magic. They both went for minimal, dewy glam topped with tinted blush to complete their looks.

Also Read: Palak Tiwari Elevated Her Majestic Purple Mini Dress With A Keyhole Cutout And Matching Rosettes

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari definitely know how to double the fashion quotient with their chic well co-ordinated style. Previously, the mother-daughter duo delivered casually chic style in olive and black fits. Shweta's vacation style looked complete in an olive green turtleneck top paired with a black jacket and denim. Palak complemented her mom in a matchy-matchy pullover paired with black faux leather pants. Indeed, their stunning style levelled up their well-co-ordinated fashion game.

Also Read: Get Inspired By Palak Tiwari's "Girls Trip" And Go To Goa For A Vacation With Your Gal Pals

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's style streak only gets more stylish