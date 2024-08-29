Get Inspired By Palak Tiwari's 'Girls Trip' And Go To Goa For A Vacation With Your Gal Pals

Like Palak Tiwari On A "Girls Trip", Head To Goa With Your Gal Pals

Take a look at Palak Tiwari's Instagram handle, and you will be inspired to pack your bags right away. Currently, the actress is enjoying a blissful time with her girl gang in Goa at the W Hotel. In one of the pictures, she looked pretty in an off-shoulder dress as the cool breeze played with her hair. Next, Palak was seen relaxing on a cane couch, seated inside a well-illuminated glass house. The actress showcased her toned figure in a black monokini as she dived into a pool. She posed for pictures admiring the lush greenery, away from bustling Mumbai. Palak Tiwari's happiness was clearly visible on her face as she had the time of her life with her girlfriends. “Girls trip (smiling face with heart emoji),” read her caption.

Palak Tiwari's holiday album is leaving us with a serious case of travel envy. Wondering what things to do on a girl's trip to Goa? Here is our list.

1. Spa day

What's better than a relaxing session with your girlfriends? Just like Palak, you can enjoy a super relaxing spa day surrounded by nature when on your trip to Goa with your girl gang.

2. Beach hopping

You can explore the stunning beaches in Goa, such as Baga and Calangute. Goa's beaches are best loved across the country for their natural beauty and clean environment.

3. Food excursions

In addition to beach hopping, you can also satiate your taste buds by exploring Goa's culinary offerings. From fine dining spots to beach shacks, explore some of the best-known seafood and local cuisines on your bucket list.

4. Water sports

Goa is one such place where you can enjoy ample aquatic activities. Make cherished memories on your all-girls trip by indulging in adventurous water activities like snorkeling, kayaking and parasailing.

5. Quality time

This is the best time to bond with your BFFs in Goa. You all can go together on a shopping spree, enjoy a movie or game night, go trekking or hiking, take on the streets with thrilling bike rides, click pictures, or dance the night away.

