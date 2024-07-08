Textured Cutaway Style Was The Way To Go For Cover Star Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was a cover star in textured summer looks

Palak Tiwari is one of the most sought-after Gen-Z fashionistas. She never fails to inspire us with her impeccable style statements. Now, the actress has made it to the cover of Elle magazine. Her first outfit for the shoot was a beige three-piece set from the clothing brand Nyasa Bee. Palak wore an itty-bitty, plunging neckline bralette and layered it with an oversized shirt. Collared details, loose-fitted sleeves and a long bodice delivered oomph on a different level. She slipped into a wrap skirt, featuring tie-up elements. Palak paired the relaxed number with minimal accessories in the form of chunky gold ear cuffs, and identical cuffs and nest rings. She went with clean girl makeup and nude-tinted lips. Wispy mascara-coated lashes and shimmery gold eyeshadow sealed her outing. Her slick hair was left open in all its glory.

Next, Palak Tiwari slipped into a Sabrina midi dress by designer Shloka Bhatia. The fitted ensemble was inspired by the dusty pink colour palette. Dual halter-neck straps plunged into a scooped neckline. The netted silhouette got its element of risque from the waist and thigh cut-out. Like always, Palak carried the daring fit with grace. Netted patterns dominated the entire outfit, adding an extra dose of edge. A diamond and jewel-encrusted cocktail ring from Swarovski elevated her allure. She ditched wearing any earrings, bangles, or necklace, letting her OOTD steal the limelight.

After navigating the beige and pink hues, Palak Tiwari's final ensemble was of the soft citrine shade. It was a crushed sleeveless mini dress by Kanika Goyal Label. The round-collared number was a basic one but stood apart due to its vibrant colour. It came with an asymmetrical hem and a hint of blue at the hem. Palak Tiwari said goodbye to accessories this time.

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will next be seen in the temporarily titled film The Virgin Tree.

