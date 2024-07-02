Palak Tiwari Enjoyed An Iconic Japanese Meal And Marine Life Views At This Legendary Hotel In Dubai

Palak Tiwari spends a luxurious holiday in Dubai's Atlantis The Palm

Palak Tiwari's fashion sensibilities aren't unknown to us. But it's nice to see her travel choices match the same wavelength. Dubai is one of the most popular holiday destinations among Bollywood celebrities. And when discussing Dubai, it's almost impossible not to mention its famous luxurious offerings. Sitting at the pinnacle of its luxury landscape is the Atlantis The Palm located at the Palm Jumeirah where Palak Tiwari spent her holiday leisurely. For starters, the culinary experiences at the resort are unmatched by celebrity-run Michelin-starred restaurants like Nobu where she was seen dining and enjoying an exquisite Japanese meal.

An assortment of shiitake mushrooms, asparagus and herbaceous leafy vegetables sure looked inviting on Miss Tiwari's dining table.

Other restaurants at the resort include Ossiano, an underwater restaurant with floor-to-ceiling views of the Ambassador Lagoon, Michelin starred-Hakkasan and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Street Bread Kitchen.

Iconic isn't enough to describe Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. This architectural marvel combines opulence, adventure, and unparalleled hospitality to create an extraordinary destination for travellers like Palak Tiwari. The resort's design is inspired by the legend of the lost city of Atlantis, featuring a distinctive blend of Arabian and nautical elements. The views from your room open into the turquoise sea that merges with the plush swimming pool that thanks to Palak Tiwari, we know looks just as good even against the night sky.

The resort is home to its world-class "Aquaventure" activities, an award-winning spa and fitness centre, fashion boutiques and trendy nightlife. But one of its most notable features is the Lost Chambers Aquarium. Inspired by the myth of Atlantis, The Lost Chambers Aquarium is home to over 65,000 marine animals. However, if you're Palak Tiwari, a glimpse of the marine life from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows lining the corridors is perfect for the keeps.

A visit to Atlantis The Palm is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that Palak Tiwari may have convinced you to add to your bucket list with her recent trip.

