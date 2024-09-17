Palak Tiwari's Shoulders Quite Literally Carries All The Weight Of Her Upper Body Workout

Follow Palak Tiwari's Lead And Try These Workouts For Toned Shoulders

When not putting on a stunning fashion scene with her impeccable style sensibilities, Palak Tiwari loves to keep her fitness game in place. Her workout circuit is on point and her recent Instagram story gives her followers a glimpse. From intense workout sessions and warm-ups, Palak Tiwari loves to keep it real. Recently, the actress was hitting it in the gym and we took notes. She posted a video of herself performing a shoulder press variation that helps tone up the shoulders and build stronger back muscles. If you want to work on your shoulders like Palak Tiwari, try out these 5 workouts

Shoulder Workouts To Try

1. Lateral Raises

Lateral raises are a great way to improve shoulder muscles. It targets the side of the shoulder and arms and helps to tone them. This exercise can work well with a variation of weights. One can adjust the weights as per their strength.

2. Cable Shoulder Press

This workout is done with the help of a machine as the cable comes from overhead. It improves shoulder strength and stability and also helps to improve posture. It is an excellent workout which helps to build muscle fibres.

3. Dumbbell Upright Row

Dumbbell upright row is another great exercise to target your shoulders. It is down with dumbbells and you can adjust the gap between the elbows as per your target. The closer you keep your hands together, the more it works your traps.

4. Front Cable Raise

This workout works on the anterior deltoids and stabilises the shoulder. One should keep their core engaged while performing this workout as it will also strengthen the core.

5. Dumbbell Shrugs

If you are looking to build shoulder traps and neck, this is just the exercise one needs to do. The technique is extremely essential when it comes to this form of workout. Choose the right weight for best results.

Palak Tiwari's workout diaries are worth bookmarking