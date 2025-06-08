Palak Tiwari Makes Summer Style A Colourful Affair In A Vibrant Blue Maxi Dress

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Palak Tiwari wore a blue embroidered maxi dress from Label-NOBO. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and cream floral embroidery. It had a ruched midsection with a cutout detail accentuating her waist.

Palak Tiwari is undeniably a fashionista for the youth of the country. Her wardrobe choices are always on point and they always score high on our style metres. Be it her foreign vacations or formal events, Palak never disappoints her fans with her trendy and glam outfits. This time too, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress made a style statement in a blue embroidered maxi dress from the shelves of Label-NOBO.

Palak Tiwari's vibrant dress came with delicate, thin spaghetti straps and a bodice adorned with intricate floral embroidery in a contrasting cream colour. The embroidered pattern took over the bust area, extending slightly below, enhancing the dress's overall aesthetic. The midsection of the dress featured a ruched design and cutout detail, which accentuated her waist and added a flattering silhouette.

The skirt of the dress flowed gracefully below the knee, giving a sense of fluidity and movement. Large floral motifs in a similar contrasting colour adorned the lower part of the skirt. The hemline was decorated with looping decorative stitches, giving the dress a charming, handcrafted feel. Styled by Sohail Mughal, Palak teamed her outfit with a pair of cream-coloured heels.

Makeup-wise, Palak opted for a matte base, neutral eyeshadows with a subtle shimmer, a fine line of eyeliner and a dash of mascara. A touch of soft blush on her cheeks added a gentle pop of colour. She topped her lips with nude lipstick and gloss. Her luscious locks cascaded down her back in soft, loose waves, perfectly completing her stunning look.

Do we need any more proof that Palak Tiwari is a true blue summertime fashionista?

