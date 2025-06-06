Advertisement

Palak Tiwari Takes Her Ethnic Glam Game On The Shimmer And Shine Route

Palak Tiwari makes sure to not miss a beauty beat while dishing out winning glam selfies on a whim

Read Time: 2 mins
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Palak Tiwari showcased her beauty in a recent social media post.
She wore a soft ethnic glam look that impressed her fans.
Her makeup featured a flawless base, feathered brows, and mauve eyeshadow.

Palak Tiwari made heads turn as she graced the internet with her latest beauty offering. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked like a total stunner as she served up a photo dump of herself dolled up in a soft ethnic glam avatar. This most definitely got her fans and followers to hit likes on her post like there is no tomorrow.

Palak Tiwari's face card was on point as she dolled up to impress like a true-blue desi girl. Her ethnic glam for the evening featured a flawless full coverage base topped with feathered brows that framed her face. A wash of matte mauve eyeshadow teamed with a gold highlighter popped on the centre of her lids and the inner corners of her eyes did all the magic for her eyes along with a pair of maximal false lashes.

Palak's pretty face was laden with a warm bronzer, peach blush and a gold highlighter along with a rose lip oil which made her look very demure, very mindful. A dainty silver bindi added the perfect finishing touch of glam to Palak's look.

Palak's tresses complemented her glam for the night being styled into waterfall style open waves that became the crowning glory of her look.

Palak Tiwari adds all the shimmer and shine to our feed with her ethnic makeup moment.

