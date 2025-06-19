Wamiqa Gabbi Weaves Charisma In A Graceful Chiffon Floral Print <i>Lehenga</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi has long booked her name in the good books of the fashion police. Her wardrobe is a versatile blend of traditional and modern fits. Lately, she has been serving pretty flora and fauna inspired looks and we are all up for it. Recently, the Bhool Chuk Maaf actress took the ethnic route, treating fans with a dreamy lehenga clad moment.

Wamiqa Gabbi's lehenga set arrived straight from the shelves of designer label Amrood. It featured a strappy white blouse that plunged into a deep-scooped neckline. The decollatage-revealing bustier screamed risque, but Wamiqa carried the style statement with absolute grace. Charming butterfly and floral prints in shades of pink, yellow, blue and white dominated the bustier, offering a pop of colour here and there. Some of the motifs were adorned with sequins, contributing to the extra dose of shine and the curved hem added the X-factor.

Wamiqa Gabbi paired the blouse with a high-waist white lehenga skirt. A riot of colours turned the monochrome silhouette into a vibrant canvas of artistry. The flowy skirt was decorated with similar butterfly and flower embellishments in a myriad of hues, adding to the charismatic appeal. The voluminous bottomwear plunged into a floor-grazing train with subtle ruffles at the hem, delivering a fairytale-like finish to her avatar. What's not to love? It is just the perfect pick for your friend's festive occassion.

Wamiqa Gabbi sealed her OOTD with a matching printed dupatta accented with 3D butterfly patterns. The drape casually hung over her arms, adding an extra layer of finesse.

With her outfit stealing the spotlight, Wamiqa Gabbi resorted to minimal accessories. She only put on a pair of bejwelled, multi-coloured floral-themed earrings that glistened brightly like the stars.

For makeup, Wamiqa Gabbi opted for a dewy glow on her flawless skin. Rosy-contoured cheeks defined her features while glossy pink lips served some soft glam. Wamiqa skipped the eyeliner and kohl ritual and simply enhanced her fluttery lashes with enough mascara. Wavy brunette tresses left loose, completed her desi sartorial allure.

Wamiqa Gabbi looks dreamy and doll-like at the same time in a lehenga clad avatar.

