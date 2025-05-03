Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi's Face Card Is On Point In A Very Demure Golden Glam Avatar

Wamiqa Gabbi makes sure to dig out beauty gold with her latest glam offering

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Wamiqa Gabbi's Face Card Is On Point In A Very Demure Golden Glam Avatar
Wamiqa Gabbi is a true beauty queen in a gilded glam look with a touch of kohl and gloss

Wamiqa Gabbi has proven that while she is much more than a pretty face with her acting prowess; but her face card never stops serving an A-game all through. The Bhool Chuk Maaf actress looks like a million bucks as she dishes out a beauty look with the choicest gilded tones from her glam closet.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi's Windswept Tresses And No Makeup Look Gets A Beauty Green Flag

Wamiqa Gabbi makes jaws drop as she posts her latest full glam moment on her Instagram handle. In the post, the 31-year-old actress was seen sporting a flawless and beaming complexion that was achieved using a mix of skin tint and golden glow drops that added an overall radiance to her visage. She topped it with bushy brows that framed her face just right, a wash of shimmery gold eyeshadow spread across her eyelids and a few generous coats of mascara that gave her the wispy lash effect. The show stopper of her eye look was her kohl-lined waterline that gave her face the quintessential Indian touch.

An overall highlighted highpoints of her face using a yellow gold highlighter did the magic of adding that extra gilded element to her look. Wamiqa wrapped up her glam avatar with a milky pink lip gloss that added the perfect colour and shine to her pout.

Wamiqa's tresses were styled into a side-parted salon style waves framing her face that acted as the perfect crowning glory to her look of the day.

Wamiqa Gabbi's golden glam avatar gets a green flag from the beauty police.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Delivers An Eye-conic Glam Look With Fanned-Out Lashes And A Rose Pout

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Wamiqa Gabbi, Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram, Wamiqa Gabbi Beauty, Wamiqa Gabbi Fashion, Wamiqa Gabbi Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now